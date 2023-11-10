Airport Manager Discusses Temporary Terminal for Renovation Project

ROCK SPRINGS — A temporary structure would help the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport operate while work continues to renovate and expand its terminal.

Airport Manager Devon Brubaker said the airport has two options with the renovation work – either phase the project and move workers and equipment throughout the terminal while operations continue inside or set up a temporary terminal outside the building to give contractors access to the full facility. Brubaker said he was impressed by a Utah-based company called Sprung Structures and modular structures they build. He said the company’s headquarters was built using their modular structures, which helped showcase how versatile they are. Brubaker said multiple airports utilize the structures in different capacities. The Wyoming Department of Transportation also use them for sand and road salt storage.

“I was beyond impressed,” Brubaker said. “I think this is the best move for the airport.”

Brubaker said the temporary terminal would ultimately save roughly $500,000 and cut about a year off the construction time, recommending the board consider leasing a structure. An exact savings isn’t available as the airport hasn’t received its guaranteed maximum price for the project. The terminal was supposed to be completed last year, but a dispute between the airport’s board of trustees and the original contractor led to lawsuits filed against the contractor.

Brubaker said a lease would go toward the purchase price of the modular structure, which could be repurposed after the airport’s terminal is brought back online. Brubaker said it could be used to create a covered employee parking area, which would help prevent snow from accumulating in the lot. While the airport has equipment designed to quickly remove snow from airport runways, Brubaker said it’s more difficult for the airport to remove snow from narrower spaces like the employee lot. Another potential use for the structure is creating additional hangar space to rent.

While only 80% of the lease payments made would go towards the purchase price of the structure, Brubaker said the price locked in would be the price upon delivery. Additionally, Brubaker said the structure isn’t eligible for Federal Aviation Administration funding if it’s purchased outright, but it is eligible if it’s leased.

A vote wasn’t taken to lease a structure from Sprung Structures during Wednesday’s airport board of trustees meeting, but members of the board gave vocal support for the proposal.