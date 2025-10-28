Airport Parking Improvements Lead to New Daily Parking Fee

ROCK SPRINGS — A $1.4 million project at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will bring multiple improvements, but comes with a new parking free starting in early November.

The project will be completed later this week, resulting in the parking lot having new pavement, larger stalls, wider driving lanes, improved lighting, and improved security. The work was part of the $43.8 million commercial terminal project. With those new improvements, the airport will implement a new $6 per day parking fee in early November.

The airport said the parking fee will help the airport’s continued growth and long-term stability of commercial air service. People will be able to pay using cashless payment options when paying the fee.

“In a time where local government revenues are decreasing and costs are increasing, it is important that those using the airport contribute to its upkeep and growth,” Airport Director Devon Brubaker said. “Every ticket purchased out of Rock Springs and every parking fee paid is a reinvestment in the future of local air service. This reduces the airport’s reliance on limited city and county tax dollars while ensuring that the airport keeps pace with modern safety, security, and service requirements.”

The fee supports emergency personnel support for every commercial flight, staffing and maintenance for the terminal and parking lot, air service development, and the improved parking experience. The airport also notes the fee is much lower than other parking fees charged by other airports in the region. The airport also says the fee is a means of meeting demand at the airport while reducing its reliance on taxpayer support.