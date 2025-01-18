Airport Positioned to Take Off in 2025

Workers install reflective plates to the exterior of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport's Commercial Terminal Wednesday afternoon. Work on the project is proceeding smoothly, with Airport Director Devon Brubaker saying services will move back into the building in July or August. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS –– With the completion of its long-awaited commercial terminal renovation project this year, along with other initiatives being worked on, the Sweetwater County Regional Airport is poised to lift off in 2025.

Devon Brubaker, the airport’s director, said work is progressing smoothly at the commercial terminal, with its anticipated move-in taking place in July or August. Brubaker said a few minor issues have come up but doesn’t anticipate significant delays in completing the renovation. Contractors were installing the reflective plates on the exterior of the building earlier this week, which Brubaker said would help dissipate solar heat. He said the building will be properly insulated as well – something that wasn’t installed when the commercial terminal was originally built. Overall, Brubaker said the general contractor has done a great job in assisting the airport board in managing the project.

“They’re helping us manage the project to ensure we’re getting the most bang for our buck,” Brubaker said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Another improvement will be the installation of a redundant automated weather station this year. Brubaker said the system will not replace the federally operated weather system at the airport, but will serve as a backup to keep air travel from being canceled when the primary weather station is offline. Regulations state that flights cannot take off from an airport if weather data about a flight path is not available. Brubaker said that is the case even if local conditions are completely clear with 50-mile visibility. The estimated cost of the station is between $150,000 and $200,000.

A look at the interior of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s Commercial Terminal as renovation work continues. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Beyond the renovation project, Brubaker said the airport is in talks with existing and new airlines to expand commercial services. Brubaker said any agreement to expand services would be done in a way that wouldn’t hurt United Airlines and would likely focus on popular destinations like Las Vegas or Phoenix. The airport is working with a consultant to help expand services and Brubaker said any agreement won’t happen during 2025.

Another initiative the airport is investigating is expanding its hangar space to generate more revenue. Hangar rentals are a major money-maker for the airport, with the hangar connected to the airport’s general aviation building generating approximately $450,000 this year. That revenue doesn’t include other services such as fuel sales and car rentals, which the airport also receives a share from.

“We’re evaluating the best approach,” he said.

One of Brubaker’s major goals for the airport is building an aviation ecosystem featuring businesses and services that contribute to the area. He said that ecosystem is starting to come together and is encouraged by local interest in aviation. He said more than 200 Rock Springs High School students are waitlisted for aviation classes offered to students. The new flight school at the airport has also become popular according to Brubaker, with the full-time flight instructor taking multiple flights per day. Brubaker wants to build on the education offered at local schools, saying he can offer the school districts an aviation-based curriculum for K-12 classes. Ultimately, he believes programs could be in place for high school students to have partial licenses by the time they graduate.

“I want to eventually see kids graduate with a partial ‘A and P’ (Airframe and Powerplant Certificate) or a partial pilot’s license,” Brubaker said.