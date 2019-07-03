Airport Receives $5.1 Million in Federal Funding for Airfield Improvement

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has received a $5,075,000 Airport Improvement Program Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for the 2019 Airfield Improvement Project.

The Sweetwater County Commissioners unanimously approved the acceptance of the grant at Tuesday’s meeting. Before the airport can accept the funding, the City of Rock Springs still has to approve it.

The federal funding accounts for 93.75 percent of the total project cost. The remaining funding will come from WYDOT and local funds. WYDOT will cover 3.75 percent, or $204,000, and 2.5 percent, or $136,000, comes from local funds.

“We are excited to be the recipients of $5.1 million in federal funding for this critical infrastructure project, as we have been working on development and design of the project for over three years,” Devon Brubaker, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Manager said.

According to Brubaker, the local funds were included in the FY2019 and FY2020 budget requests, and the airport will therefore not require additional funding from the county.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $5.43 million. The project has already been out to bid, with local contractor Lewis & Lewis being the sole bidder.

Wally Johnson, Sweetwater County Commission Chairman, and Brubaker both expressed their happiness for the project being done by local contractors.

“This FAA AIP grant represents the 2nd time since 2016 where we have received highly competitive and coveted discretionary funding in addition to our annual $1 million entitlement. This speaks to our staff’s and Master Consultant’s dedication in continuously pursing funding,” Brubaker said.

“This project also represents the 3rd highest value project (not including the initial construction of the airport’s two runways) in the airport’s 77-year history,” he added.

According to Brubaker, this project will make significant safety improvements to the airport’s airfield, including the following items:

Rehabilitate Taxiway A (Mill & Overlay)

Lower sections of Taxiway A to meet FAA Design Standards

Extend Taxiway E to Taxiway

Remove Taxiway B

Rehabilitate Taxiway Lighting including the replacement of incandescent lights to LED lights

Replace Airfield Lighting Constant Current Regulators and Home Run Cables

Install Counterpoise Wiring on Taxiway AReplace all 85 lighted airfield signs

Replace and relocate the Airport’s Rotating Beacon

First Amendment to Sweetwater County-SkyWest Revenue Agreement

The County Commissioners unanimously approved the first amendment to the Revenue Guarantee Agreement between SkyWest Airlines and the County, which they entered into in June 2018 to provide air service to Sweetwater County.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is currently engaging in contract negotiations for a Statewide Capacity Purchase Agreement to provide air service to Rock Springs, Riverton, and Gillette that would replace the use of individual community revenue guarantees.

The new Capacity Purchase Agreement is expected to be effective starting October 1, 2019, and the existing agreement expires June 30, 2019.

The commissioners agreed to extend the agreement to September 30, 2019, as there is sufficient funding left from the initial agreement to make the extension with no additional funding necessary.

Other Business

Lauren Schoenfeld took the Oath of Office this morning as she was swore in as a County Commissioner. Schoenfeld was chosen to fill the vacancy left by the passing of former Commissioner Don Van Matre in May.