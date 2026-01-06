Airport Sees Second Strongest Year Ever in 2025

The first flight from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport's new commercial terminal taxis away from the terminal towards the runway Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport had another strong year in 2025.

The airport reports passenger traffic continued an upward trend with 52,495 total passengers, which represents a 21.8% increase over 2024’s numbers. The year represented the airport’s second-best year in its history, falling short of numbers posted in 2012 during an economic boom when two airlines served the airport with 80% more seats than are currently available.

“This isn’t just about numbers, it’s about people,” Airport Director Devon Brubaker said. “Every flight represents a connection: a grandmother meeting her first grandchild, a patient traveling for critical care, a local business owner expanding markets, or a skilled worker strengthening our community. Commercial air service is more than convenience, it’s a lifeline. It drives over $38.6 million in annual economic impact for Southwest Wyoming and $2.6 billion statewide, but its true value is measured in the lives it touches every day.”

The year also brought other increases as well. The airport says it recorded increases in jet fuel sales, time-sensitive cargo, aircraft landed weight and transient hangar utilization, which it said are indicators of a “thriving aviation ecosystem” in the area. The airport also said the new commercial terminal that opened last year positions the airport for continued growth.