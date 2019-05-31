Airport Terminal Funding Not Off The Table Despite Lack of Recent Federal Allocations

ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will not be receiving federal funds for its airport terminal expansion project after the Federal Aviation Administration decided to allocate funds to three other Wyoming airports instead.

But that doesn’t mean the project is off the table, or that federal funding is necessarily out of reach this year.

The FAA announced this week that it will be funding requests for the Rawlins, Casper and Torrington airports to help those location improve runway conditions. RKS has requested $12.3 million to begin expansion of its airport terminal.

According to RKS Airport Manager Devon Brubaker, 2,652 project were presented to the FAA across the country this year worth almost $11 billion. But only 127 of those projects were awarded funding in the amount of $7.79 million.

“Of those 127 projects, 97 of them were runway or taxiway projects which was the exact opposite of the guidance the FAA had provided to us,” Brubaker said. “The were only five terminals across the country that were funded for projects.”

One of those terminals, in Sonoma, CA, moves 500,000 passengers through a terminal the size of Rock Springs, Bruker said.

Funding Hopes Remain

While the lack of funding this time around was disappointing, and no one actually knows how the FAA scores or vets out these projects, Brubaker said its still possible for RKS to get its money and start the terminal project ahead of schedule.

“All of those projects that got funded are no longer in the queue, that means that every other project, including ours, moves up in the queue,” Brubaker said. “There’s another $500 million that has been authorized and appropriated for this fiscal year.”

Brubaker said the FAA recognizes the importance of the RKS expansion project and realizes the need for it. He said the agency is also helping RKS find other ways to fund the project.

“I had hoped that we would have been selected, but I knew the chances were slim,” he said. “But we win in the end because it allows the FAA to recognize the importance of this project more that it would have under the normal capital plan process that we do every year.”

Brubaker said the expansion project will move forward as planned thanks in part to the the contributions of the airport’s “funding partners,” the City of Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Commissioners.

“The project’s going to happen. Its scheduled to happen in 2021, 2022 and 2023,” he added. “All we’re trying to do is move it up early and with a more beneficial funding model for the local community than what its currently programmed for.”

Brubaker said he plans to take a more active roll with Wyoming’s Congressional Delegation to see if there is anything it can do to pass on the importance of the RKS project to the FAA.

Roughly $16 million came into Wyoming this year from the FAA to fund the projects in Rawlins, Casper and Torrington.