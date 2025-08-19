Airport Terminal Project Coming in for Long-Awaited Landing

ROCK SPRINGS — After several years, a court battle, a change in contractors and increased budget numbers, the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s commercial terminal project is nearing completion.

“Your terminal is finally, almost, done,” Airport Director Devon Brubaker told members of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

The new passenger bridge was tested with a United Airlines aircraft last Wednesday, with a Facebook post from the airport reporting everything working great and calling the successful test an important step.

Brubaker said residents will fly out of the new terminal building starting Aug. 27. A small event is being planned for people arriving from United Airways Flight 5116 at 1:23 p.m. Aug. 27 or departing from United Airlines Flight 1:58 p.m. that day. A grand opening and open house for the renovated terminal will take place Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. Along with remarks from various leaders, tours of the new facility will also be available.

The terminal was originally planned to be completed in 2023 and had been initially quoted to be approximately $15 million in April 2021. That allegedly changed when the initial contractor quoted a new amount exceeding $22 million in 2022, leading to the first of two lawsuits that ultimately would be settled out of court. Inflation caused the cost to increase to more than $43 million, forcing Brubaker to seek additional funds from a number of different sources.

“This new terminal represents more than just bricks and mortar—it’s an investment in the future of Southwest Wyoming,” Brubaker said. “From boosting economic growth and connectivity to providing a welcoming first impression for visitors, this facility will serve our region for decades to come. We’re excited to provide a first-class travel experience that reflects the pride and spirit of our community.”