Airport to Accept Donations for Federal Employees During Government Shutdown

The first flight from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport's new commercial terminal taxis away from the terminal towards the runway Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is collecting donations to support federal employees working without pay during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Donations may be dropped off beginning Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Airport Administration Office inside the terminal.

Accepted items include nonperishable food, household supplies, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, cat litter and similar goods. Donors should contact the airport administration before bringing perishable items. Grocery, gas and coffee shop gift cards are also accepted.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Cash, checks and prepaid cards cannot be accepted.

Community members with questions about how to contribute may call 307-352-6880 for more information.