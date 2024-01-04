Airport to Host Master Plan Meeting for Public Input

ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is updating the Airport Master Plan that serves as the 20-year blueprint for the future layout, improvements, and expansion of the airport’s physical facilities, and public input is being sought.

The study will recommend improvements to accommodate existing and forecasted demand. The recommendations from this study will replace outdated recommendations from the 2015 Master Plan and address airport facility needs for both short and longterm planning purposes.

The airport will host a public open house to share updates on the process and solicit public input, as community engagement is critical to this process. The open house will begin with brief presentation to introduce the master plan process and schedule, summarize the work completed to date, and present the conceptual development plan. This presentation will be followed by an open house where the consultant team and airport staff will be available to provide information, answer questions, and receive comments on the master plan.

“The airport is committed to hearing the voices of our community as we map out the longterm future of the airport,” Airport Director Devon Brubaker said. “Oftentimes, the services and connectivity sought by the community must be supported by infrastructure. This must also be coordinated alongside ongoing industry trends like aircraft upgauging.”

The open house takes place Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Sweetwater Events Complex Bison Room.

Food and beverages will be available to attendees. While not required, the airport would like to request RSVPs to ensure they have adequate meeting space, food, beverages. You can RSVP here.

Copies of the master plan working papers can be accessed on the Airport’s Master Plan website at www.rksmasterplan.com. Comments may also be submitted on the website.