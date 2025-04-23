Airport Will Play Several Roles During Upcoming Air Race

ROCK SPRINGS – With the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport being a stop for the upcoming Air Race Classic, Airport Director Devon Brubaker said the airport will be heavily involved with the race while ensuring regular airport operations continue.

The Air Race Classic is an all-woman air race that will feature nearly 100 pilots as they fly from Fairhope, Alabama to Spokane, Washington June 17-20. Rock Springs and Gillette are intermediate stops along the 2,426-mile flight path. Brubaker said the airport has many roles to play for the event.

The airport will function as usual during the race, which Brubaker said will be done in close coordination with ARC staff and the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Specific procedures are in place to ensure that everything is able to operate smoothly and safely,” Brubaker said.

Volunteers will also be needed for multiple tasks and roles, including the chair of the stop committee, stop co-chair, head timer, assistant head timer, transportation coordinator, and others. Brubaker said the airport will likely need between 40 and 50 volunteers during the race days. Brubaker said the airport will likely utilize airport pilots, the local flight school, the Civil Air Patrol, and other groups to fill the needed volunteer roles. A recruitment drive will start during the first week of May.

Brubaker also said the airport is working on details related to additional activities taking place during the race, with more details being made be available at a later time.

“We will welcome the public to attend at some point during the event,” Brubaker said.