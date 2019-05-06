Airswift Hiring Lease Operator

Job Summary
- Monitors, maintains, and reports the operations of wells and sites on an assigned route.
- Inspects and maintains property and equipment on a routine basis.
- Works to optimize production in a safe, cost-effective manner.
About Airswift
Airswift is the global workforce services partner of choice for clients, contractors, and candidates in the global energy, process and infrastructure sectors. With more than 35 years’ experience, it provides scalable workforce solutions including consultancy services, global mobility, managed solutions and talent acquisition.
