Alan ‘Al’ Eyre Hardy (August 30, 1945 – August 13 2025)

Alan “Al” Eyre Hardy was born in Lovell, August 30, 1945 to Vernis Lorren Hardy and Marjorie Eyre Hardy.

His early years were marked by both joy and challenge. When Al was just five years old, his father passed away. In the years that followed, his family moved from town to town across Wyoming. Each summer, Al treasured his time with Grandma and Grandpa Eyre, where he learned the value of hard work and perseverance. He shared a deep and lifelong bond with his siblings, forged through these formative experiences.

Al attended high school in Lander and Rock Springs, before graduating from Orem High School in Utah, where he played both basketball and football. Following graduation, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scotland, under the leadership of President David B. Haight and Sister Ruby Haight. He loved and admired them deeply and often credited their guidance as a defining influence in shaping the man he became.

Upon returning home, Al attended Utah State University, becoming the first college graduate in his family. He loved skiing at Beaver Mountain and enjoyed the friendships and experiences he found there. On a spring ski day, fate intervened when he was hitchhiking to Beaver Mountain and received a ride from Ben, his future father-in-law, and Diana Dansie. That chance encounter would change his life forever. Al and Diana were soon after sealed in the Logan, Utah temple and spent the next 55 years building a life filled with love, adventure, and service. Together, they lived in Utah, Alaska, Maine, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, but Al’s heart always belonged to Wyoming.

Al and Diana were blessed with five children: Jeanne, Luke, Allisa, Jack, and Dani. As a father, Al was unwavering in his love, support, and belief in his children’s potential. As a highly skilled machinist and craftsman, he was always working on multiple projects at once. He instilled in his children the conviction that with hard work and determination, they could accomplish anything. He was their biggest fan.

After retiring, Al and Diana served a mission together in Tampa, Florida, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This sacred experience deepened their love for each other and strengthened Al’s compassion and faith. They also served many years as temple workers in the Vernal, Utah, and Fort Collins, Colorado temples, before Al was called as a sealer in the Casper Temple. Though he felt humbled by this final calling, it refined and changed him in beautiful, lasting ways.

Al was always up for an adventure. He loved riding motorcycles, his keep and later side by sides into Shoshoni Lake with his children, grandchildren, and friends. He also enjoyed turning gorgeous live edge wooden bowls, fixing up old cars, running, rafting rivers, hiking, skiing, eating vanilla ice cream and popsicles, tending his greenhouse, and caring for his bees. His life was filled with thousands of quiet acts of service, moments of hard work, and examples of resilience. Above all, he loved his family and cherished time with his children and grandchildren such as attending their events, traveling together, and watching them grow.

Though he was extremely active and healthy all of his life, the last two months were spent battling necrotizing pancreatitis. His family is grateful that he is now free from pain and reunited with his Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ, and loved ones who have passed on before him, especially his dad who he has not seen for nearly 75 years.

He is survived by his wife Diana, Jeanne (Bruce), Luke (Kim), Allisa (A.J), Jack (Jami), Dani (David) his brother Ed, sisters Sandy, Beverly, Deb, and Leah and 19 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Al was born in Wyoming and will be buried in Wyoming, the place he always loved and called home. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, grit, and adventure that will live on in the hearts of his family and all who knew him.

The funeral will take place Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. The viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. at 3931 West 45th Street Casper.