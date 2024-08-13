Alan J. McGarvey (October 19, 1951 – July 17, 2024)

Alan J. McGarvey, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

He was born on Friday, October 19, 1951 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia; the son of Patrick Joseph McGarvey and Virginia Josephine Shiflar.

Alan attended schools in Rock Springs.

He worked for Stauffer for 41 years and retired in 2016 as an underground miner. His dedication to his work was evident to all who knew him.

He is survived by his one daughter, Josette Murphy of Zachary, Louisiana; three brothers, William “Bill” McGarvey and wife Tanya of Reliance, Patrick “Pat” McGarvey and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, and Joseph “Joe” McGarvey and wife Tami of Rock Springs; one sister, Kathleen Barber and husband Donny of Rock Springs; one stepson, Victor Face and wife Jessica of Rock Springs; one granddaughter, Alexis Rosales of Zachary,

Louisiana; one bonus granddaughter, Cierra Face of Rock Springs; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick J. McGarvey; mother, Virginia Orrester; and one sister, Karen McGarvey.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 1-4 p.m. at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs.

Alan will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

