Albert “Bob” Vesco (December 8, 1935 – September 3, 2024)

Albert “Bob” Vesco, a grieving husband, died September 3, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, with Laurie and Tony at his side. Joyce and Bob spent 64-years together. They died eight days apart.

Life went full-circle – Bob was born at the old Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on December 8, 1935. Bob was the second of two children of John Vesco, Sr. and Jennie Zorko Vesco.

Bob grew up in Superior, Wyoming. He worked at the UP Store and the School. In his adult years, he wouldn’t eat rabbit or wild-game. Growing up eating it was all he needed. His family spent their summer vacations on the Hoback River (and camped in a teepee).

In April 1962, Bob received a job offer as the Deputy County Clerk. He was then appointed to County Clerk in 1971 when Luke Harrington died. He ran for re-election (unopposed) for the next 25 plus years. He loved and enjoyed his job – he worked with many County Commissioners to help Sweetwater County thrive. He was a proud member of the Democratic party.

Bob retired in 1995 after 33 years of dedicated service to Sweetwater County. Bob and Joyce spent nearly 28 years as Phoenician Snowbirds.

He was a quiet, caring, well-dressed, always impeccably groomed and diligent man. His lawn and garden were second to none. He enjoyed shopping, fishing, gardening, washing his cars and spending time with his grandchildren. He rarely complained. His family adored him.

Survivors include one daughter, Laurie Vesco (Tony); four grandchildren, Lukas Kirby (Lindsey); Andrea Urlacher (Eric); Matt Vesco; Tony Vesco; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Urlacher; Ava Urlacher; one daughter-in-law, Karen Vesco; one sister-in-law, Joan Vesco; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Vesco; his son, Robin Vesco; parents, John Vesco, Sr. and Jennie Vesco Ash; and one brother, John Vesco, Jr.

Cremation has taken place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday, October, 14, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bob’s memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.