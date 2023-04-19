Albert Frank Myers (July 13, 1957 – April 12, 2023)

Albert Frank Myers, 65, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for the past 40 years and was a former resident of Beaver, Utah.

He was born July 13, 1957 in Cedar City, Utah; the son of Franklin Bradshaw Myers and Phyllis Lee Smith.

Mr. Myers attended schools in Beaver, Utah and was a 1975 graduate of Beaver High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married the love of his life Shannon Frances Carr December 7, 1985 in Green River.

Mr. Myers worked for Texas Gulf/FMC for 38 years and retired on April 1, 2002 as a miner.

He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350

Albert enjoyed spending time with family, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Shannon Carr Myers of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Colby Frank Myers and wife Cayla of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Brenda Strauch of Hesperia, California, Kamee Ann Ruiz of West Valley, Utah; one brother, Cliff Myers of Beaver, Utah; one brother-in-law, Craig Maycock of Beaver, Utah; seven grandchildren; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Gloria Maycock.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 1-4 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023 at Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

Online condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com