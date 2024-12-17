Albert Joseph Maraschino (October 12, 1936 – December 15, 2024)

Albert Joseph Maraschino, 88, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2024 at Mission at Castlerock Rehabilitation in Green River. He was a seven year resident of Rock Springs and former resident Merced, California.

Albert was born October 12, 1936 in Fruita, Colorado; the son of John Albert Maraschino and Enis Marie Landini.

He attended schools in Fruita, Colorado and received his General Education Degree from Folsom Evening High School in Sacramento, California. Albert received his Associates of Arts Degree in supervision from Merced College in Merced, California

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He was married to Barbara Earleen Smith July 4, 1958 in Carson City, Nevada; they had three children from this union and later divorced.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Albert worked for CertainTeed Corporation for 20 years and retired in 1996 as a maintenance planner.

He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks #624, Wounded Warrior’s Project, and Escapees RV out of Merced, California.

Albert loved spending time with family and traveling with his four legged furry pets, Lulu and Buttons.

Survivors include three daughters, Angela Turnboo and husband Rick of Rock Springs; Karen Maraschino of Topeka, Kansas, and Kimberly Maraschino of Jacksonville, North Carolina; four sisters, Carol Ann Dennison and husband Bill of Broomfield, Colorado, Elanor Plesk of Canada, Sheila Plesk if Grand Junction, Colorado, and Lorraine Unti of Galt, California; five grandchildren, Raven, Kayliegh, Joshua, Damon and wife Faith, and Leah; seven great-grandchildren, Jorden, Reese, Sophia, Jackson, Liddia, Malachi, and Joshiah; along with several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Albert and Enis Marie Maraschino; his first wife; his second wife; four brothers, Clarence Plsek, Tony Plsek, Albert Maraschino, and Robert Maraschino; and his two furry four legged pets, Popo and Rusty.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Albert’s memory to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.