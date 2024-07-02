Albert Lee McCall Jr. (May 9, 1941-June 22, 2024)

On June 22, 2024, Albert Lee McCall Jr. was reunited with his Father in heaven. He passed away peacefully in his home while in the company of his loving wife.

McCall was born in Payson, Utah on May 9, 1941, making him 83 years old at the time of his death.

He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was called by the Lord to serve the people in the Eastern Atlantic States mission from 1960 to 1962. He married and was sealed to Alida Marie Steinfeldt on June 17, 1963. They started their life in West Jordan, Utah. After 13 years of marriage and while raising their family, Alida tragically passed away. He met and was married and sealed to Patricia Jane Merzlock on February 4, 1977. After four years of marriage, she too was taken home to her Father in Heaven. McCall then met and was married and sealed to Renee Kinsman on June 27, 1981. They raised their family and enjoyed a life together for the rest of his 43 years on earth.

McCall supported his family by working as an electrician throughout his career. He retired from Kennecott and Geneva Steel. He then worked for Questar Gas in the mail room for five years, earning his third retirement.

McCall served a mission with his wife Renee, as a Guest Service Missionary on Temple Square from July 2012 to July 2015.

Having lived in West Jordan Utah; Redmond, Utah; Killeen, Texas; and Green River; he left a lasting impression of kindness and love in the lives of the many people who were fortunate to know him.

He is survived by his wife, Renee McCall; his children Jourdan (Corinne) McCall, Dana (Randy) Cooper, Cory (Donna) McCall, Heather (Joe) Cummings, Alysja (Matthew) Call, Melissa McCall, Andrew (Alison) McCall, Trenton (Molly) McCall, David (Susan) McCall, Angella McCall, Elizabeth McCall, Arianna McCall, Rebecca McCall, Lisa (Roger) Lewis, Amy (Josh) Maez and Megan McCall. He also is survived by a total of 54 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert Lee McCall Sr. and Vera Cole; his five siblings; his wives Alida and Pat; and three of his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held in the LDS Ward house located at 2550 W. 9800 S. South Jordan Utah on July 8, 2024. There will be a viewing at 9 a.m. The funeral will begin at 10 a.m. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at the West Jordan Cemetery, 7925 S. 1300 W. West Jordan, Utah.