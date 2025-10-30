Albert Martin Carollo (April 9, 1935 - October 21, 2025).

Albert Martin Carollo, Jr., 90, of Green River, passed peacefully on October 21, 2025. Al was born to Albert and Leona Carollo on April 9, 1935 in Logan, Utah. He graduated from Rock Springs High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Business at Colorado State University. After joining the U.S. Army in 1958, he joined the Wyoming National Guard in 1959 where he served until honorably discharged in 1965.

Al married the love of his life, Carolyn, in 1958; they recently celebrated their 67th anniversary.

In 1956, Al and his father started Sweetwater Cable/Green River Cable Television, which he retired from in 2018 at the age of 83. His 62-year career included many successes, including becoming a Cable Pioneer in 1977 and bringing high speed internet to Sweetwater County.

Al especially loved golf, fishing, hunting, car restoration, University of Wyoming sports, Buffalo Bills football, spending time at the cabin, and mowing The Acres. Those who knew him will remember him for his good-natured teasing and generosity. He deeply loved his family, friends, and community, participated in many clubs and organizations, and was appreciated for his philanthropy. He had a soft spot for every dog he met, always ready with a treat.

Al is survived by his wife Carolyn, son David (Paula) Carollo, daughter Nancy Brazelton, son Marty (Laurie) Carollo, brother John (Brenda) Carollo, and beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his son Michael, parents Al and Leona, and brothers Robert and Jim.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.