Albert Rojas Gonzalez (June 27, 1956 – November 8, 2025)

Albert Rojas Gonzalez, a devoted father and proud grandfather, passed away at the age of 69 in Rock Springs on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. Though his time here ended, his legacy—full of love, laughter, and more recipes than any one family could ever hope to cook—lives on in all who knew him.

Albert was born on June 27, 1956, in McAllen, Texas, the son of Antonio Rodriguez Gonzalez and Soledad Rojas Gonzalez. He later moved with his family to Ogden, Utah, where he graduated from high school before attending a technical college for three years. Those years helped shape his work ethic and his ability to fix just about anything—skills that would serve him well throughout his life and career as a miner at FMC/Genesis Alkali for 28 years before his retirement in 2019.

While Albert was proud of his long career, his truest calling—one he embraced wholeheartedly—was being a father. His three children were the center of his world, and he devoted his life to them with patience, a bottomless pantry, and unwavering love. In addition to being a devoted father, Albert was known to enjoy fishing, hunting, cooking, and collecting antique treasures that “they don’t make anymore.”

Albert was known for his generosity, and often gave freely and without hesitation. His family will miss his humor, his endless recipe-sharing (sometimes multiple recipes a day), and the boundless love he offered throughout his life.

He is survived by his son, Harley Gonzalez and his wife, Elaine; his daughters Rose Gonzalez and Jasmine Markovsky-Gonzalez and her wife, Jami; and his beloved grandchildren: Nano Gonzalez, Nariah Gonzalez, Angelo Vandenberg, Julian Rivera, Kyle Gonzalez, DJ Hunter, Isiah Hunter, and Harley Gonzalez Jr. He also leaves behind his great-granddaughter, Anastasia Gonzalez. Each of them brought him immense pride and joy.

Albert was preceded in death by his mother, Soledad Rojas Gonzalez; his father, Antonio Rodriguez Gonzalez; and his brothers Luis A. Gonzalez, Eduardo David Gonzalez, and Educardo Gonzalez.

Cremation will take place, and a private family service will be held.

Albert’s family takes comfort in knowing that his warmth, laughter, and love will echo through generations. He will be deeply missed, fondly remembered, and forever cherished.

