Alberta Lee Avery (February 12, 1934 – November 5, 2019)

MESQUITE, NV — Alberta Lee Avery passed away peacefully in her sleep early Tuesday morning November 5, 2019, at her home in Mesquite, Nevada.

Alberta was a Rock Springs native and was born February 12, 1934, to William (Sonny) Fletcher and Louise (Boots) Hardin Fletcher. She graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1953.

She was a homemaker and a loving mother of six children. When they were on their own, she began her secular career outside the home. She worked for School District #1 as the manager of the Lunch Program. She worked at Sweetwater County Assessor’s office, ultimately retiring from her administrative position at OCI in 2002.

Alberta married Bob Avery in 1994. In 2012 they purchased a home in Mesquite, NV to escape the cold winter blizzards of Wyoming. Together they traveled the world experiencing China, Italy, Mexico, in addition to many states. Her favorite trip was a recent cruise to Alaska with all their wonderful friends from Mesquite.

Alberta was a skilled fisherwoman and she loved camping. She was always ready to go to a movie or watch television (especially westerns). Buttered popcorn was a necessity. Alberta was an avid reader and a talented dancer. As a teenager, she held dance lessons in her mother’s kitchen.

She was an excellent bowler and bridge player. She was a huge supporter of the University of WY and loved to travel to Laramie for the Cowboy football games. She always made Christmas a special and memorable time for her family.

Alberta is survived by her husband Bob Avery; brother, William (Kelly) Fletcher, Rock Springs, WY; daughters, Debra Kruljac (Mark Caballero) Walhalla, SC.; Sandra (Cameron) DaRif, Mary Lee (Christopher) Lord, Rock Springs, WY; sons, Joseph Kruljac, Rock Springs WY; Lance Kruljac (Scott Merle) Palm Springs, CA; grandchildren, Clint Wonnacott, Palm Bay, FL; Jeremiah (Heather) Wonnacott, Oviedo, FL; Kyle DaRif, Brett Kruljac, Jason Kruljac, Megan (Drew) Crouch, Courtney Lord, Rock Springs, WY; Devin Kruljac and Kelcie Kruljac, Boston, Mass. Great-grandson; Joseph Wonnacott of Oviedo, FL; nephew, Glen (Kris) Fletcher, Chandler, AZ and niece, Diane Fletcher-Bishop, Garden City, Kansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son: David Kruljac and Nephew: Kevin Fletcher.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Shriners Hospital for Children or to a Hospice of your choice. At her request, there will be no services. At a later date, a “celebration of her life” will be announced.