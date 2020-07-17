Albertsons, Walgreens Both Announce Shoppers Must Wear Face Coverings

ROCK SPRINGS — Starting next week, Albertsons and Walgreens will join Smith’s and Walmart in requiring customers to wear face coverings while shopping in their stores.

According to the Walgreens July 16 news release, “As growing numbers of health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are now urging everyone across the U.S. to wear face covers in public to help protect communities and stem the spread of COVID-19, Walgreens is expanding requirements for customers to wear face covers while in stores across all Walgreens locations chainwide.”

The release goes on to state the change will take effect starting Monday, July 20.

“We support the new CDC guidance that urges the use of face covers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Walgreens chief medical officer, Kevin Ban said in the release. “As cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, it’s critical we, as businesses and members of the community, do everything we can.”





Albertsons

Those going into the Rock Springs Albertsons store would have noticed new signage stating face coverings will be required starting Monday, July 21.

According to the sign posted on the Rock Springs Albertsons front door, “masks/face coverings are required to shop in this store.”

“Albertsons cares about the well-being of our associates, customers and neighbors, as well as maintaining a safe and comfortable store environment,” the sign states.

The store also has a sign asking its customers to maintain social distancing requirements while in the store.