Albina Allen (February 26, 1932 – October 23, 2025)

Albina Allen, 93, a resident of Rock Springs passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at Deer Trail Assisted Living. She was a life long resident of Rock Springs.

She was born February 26, 1932, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Frank J. Dolence and Albina C. Jesenko. She was a cherished member of the community throughout her long and fulfilling life.

An alumna of Rock Springs High School, Albina graduated in the class of 1950. She dedicated 30 years as a telephone operator, retiring in 1985. Albina was a devoted member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church and actively participated in The Telephone Pioneers of America. She was passionate about watching the Denver Broncos, Wyoming Cowboys, and Colorado Rockies and was an avid reader who nourished her love of literature throughout her life.

Albina was a pillar of strength and grace to her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank J. Dolence and Albina C. Dolence; one son, Paul Jelaco; one brother, Frank F. “Doc” Dolence.

She is lovingly survived by her nephew, Edward “Ed” Dolence, and his wife Shauna, both of Rock Springs; several cousins who remember her fondly for her warmth and kindness.

Albina’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the community for the outpouring of love and condolences.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Albina’s memory to Holy Spirit Catholic Community Building Fund, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; Private Family Services will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com where her life and legacy will be cherished by family and friends.

Albina’s gentle spirit and generous heart will be profoundly missed, but her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched.