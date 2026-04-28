Alex James Booth (July 8, 2005 – April 12, 2026)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Alex James Booth, 20, who passed Sunday, April 12, 2026. He was a two year resident of Green River and former resident of Arizona.

He was born Friday, July 8, 2005, in Bellingham, Washington; the son of Floyd Booth and Lori Hays. Alex was a bright and inspiring young man with an incredible zest for life.

Alex touched the hearts of many with his kind spirit and passion for technology. He attended Expedition Academy, where he graduated in 2026, and had begun pursuing a degree in Information Technology at Western Wyoming Community College. Alex was not only a dedicated student but also an aspiring entrepreneur, having established his own tech venture.

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Alex’s interests were as diverse as they were engaging. He had a profound love for music and beats, and he spent countless hours walking, reflecting on life, and appreciating the simple joys that surrounded him. An avid gamer and tech enthusiast, Alex was always at the forefront of exploring the latest in the digital world.

He is survived by his loving parents, Lori Hays of Green River, and Floyd Booth of Casper; step-father, Joshua Whitmore of Green River; four brothers: Sean William Booth of Phoenix; Garrett Burton, Kyle Burton, and Anthony Hays/Bryson, all of Rock Springs; one sister, Shirl Ann Booth, of Phoenix; his maternal grandparents, Shirl and William Hays of Green River, and his paternal grandparents, Sharon and William Booth of Casper; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Fred Hays.

The memories of his laughter, kindness, and friendship leave a lasting imprint on those who knew him. His enduring spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Green River High School Common Area, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

Alex’s family invites all whose lives were touched by him to share their condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Though his time with us was brief, the impact Alex made during his life was profound, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace.