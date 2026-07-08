Alex Neal Holcomb (October 20, 1989 – June 19, 2026)

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Alex Neal Holcomb on June 19, 2026.

Alex was born October 20, 1989, in Oceanside, California, the firstborn son of Neal and Mary Lou (Rudy) Holcomb. He was raised and educated in Green River where he developed a passion for art and skateboarding. Alex was a GRHS graduate, Class of 2008. He attended Western Wyoming College and the University of Wyoming.

He was truly a free spirit—a talented artist, gifted musician and a creative soul. Alex saw the world differently and helped others do the same. With a restless heart, sharp mind and a spirit that refused to be tamed, Alex lived life in a way that was entirely his own. He had a big heart, an infectious laugh and never met a stranger.

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Alex is lovingly survived by his parents, Neal and Mary Lou Holcomb of Green River; his brother and best friend, Andrew Josh, his niece, Marcella Noel Holcomb both of Laramie; his grandmother, Rose Rudy and grandfather, Max Holcomb both of Green River; four aunts: Cora White and her husband Bobby; Ellie Apostolope of Green River; Roxanne Gerstell of Clark, Colorado; and Frena Crane and her husband Dean of Page, Arizona. He is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Rudy; his grandmothers Lenda O’Neal Holcomb and Joy Holcomb.

Alex will be welcomed on his next journey by his beloved dog, Rowdy (Dubu), who shared countless adventures with him.

Cremation has taken place. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on July 17th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations in Alex’s memory be made to Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, FBO Alex Holcomb Memorial Art Scholarship Fund, 840 Hitching Post, Green River, WY 82935