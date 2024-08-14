Alex Robert “Bob” Pacheco (September 13, 1946 – August 11, 2024)

Alex Robert “Bob” Pacheco, 77, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Superior, and Trinidad, Colorado.

Bob was born September 13, 1946 in Trinidad, Colorado; he was the son of Alex Pacheco and Margaret Lucero.

He Attended schools in Superior and Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bob married the love of his life Jane Sanchez January 30, 1965 in Rock Springs.

Bob worked in the trona industry for many years; Black Butte Coal as a heavy equipment operator and powder man for 25 years.

He was a heavy equipment operator for Sweetwater County Road and Bridge for six years.

Alex He enjoyed spending time with his family; hunting; fishing; camping; and going to the cabin.

Survivors include his wife Jane Pacheco of Rock Springs; one son, Robert Jeremy Pacheco of Rock Springs; one daughter, Angela Juanita Pacheco of Rock Springs; three brothers, Eddie Pacheco, Pat Pacheco and wife Barbara, and Michael Pacheco, all of Rock Springs; five sisters, JoAnn Addington of Lawton, Michigan, Carmen Barbeau and husband Mike of Rock Springs, Carolyn Davis and husband Porter of Rock Springs, Becky Galindo and husband Alex of Rock Springs, Charlotte Magana and husband Ralph of Rock Springs; three grandchildren, Steven Ian Rizzi; Jessie Louis Rizzi, and Robert Joshua Pacheco; two great-grandsons, Parker Owen Pacheco and Roczen Rizzi; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews,

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jimmy Jason Pacheco; and two brothers, Leonard Pacheco and Joe Pacheco.

Graveside services and Inurnment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2024 in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, S. Main Street, Rock Springs.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.