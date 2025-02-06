Alexander “Tuff” Gene Harsha (January 6th, 2003 – February 3rd, 2025)

Alexander “Tuff” Gene Harsha passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 3, 2025, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County from injuries sustained in a tragic work accident.

Alex was born January 6, 2003 in Salt Lake City to Kenneth Alan and Sarah Harsha. Alex was a fighter from day one. He was born 14 weeks premature and weighed 1 pound 9 ounces. Alex’s early battle for life from the beginning was a miracle and he became the joy of his family’s life.

Alex spent the first 4 months after his birth in the hospital in an incubator. Doctors warned Alex’s parents that he would likely have mobility and vision impairments as he grew up. Alex endured several surgeries and procedures over his life, including surgeries on his heart and eyes, but went on to live a healthy, normal life. Despite all these trials, Alex still found love and humor everywhere he went. He was a courageous and loving man, who would do anything for those around him. Alex was a loyal friend and an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Alex grew up in Rock Springs surrounded by his cousins and close friends and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2021. He worked many jobs and was recently employed as a floor hand at Mountain States Pressure Service.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Alex’s daughter Paisley Kay Collings was born. She was the joy of his life and he loved spending time with her. He found his greatest calling in being a good father.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Terry Baker, his great grandfather Edward L. Harsha and his great grandmother Yvonne Isaacson. He leaves behind his daughter, Paisley Kay Collings and her mother Emily Collings of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his mother and father, Kenny and Sarah Harsha of Rock Springs, his brother Justin Alan Harsha of Rock Springs; his maternal grandparents Tim Isaacson of Yuma, Ariz. and Robin Holmes of Phoenix; his paternal grandfather Kenneth Harsha Sr. of Green River; paternal great grandmother DeAnn Harsha of Green River; Uncles Levi French of Casper, Wyo. and Cody Baker of Green River, and Max Harsha of Sand Dimas, Calif.; Aunt Jessica Isaacson of Phoenix; and numerous other cousins and close friends.

Services will take place at at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -day Saints at 1000 4th North in Green. A viewing will take place one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Green River.

A celebration of life will be held at the Green River Bowling Alley, 1410 Uinta Drive, at 5 p.m. after the services. All who knew Alex are welcome to attend and celebrate Alex’s life with family and friends.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.