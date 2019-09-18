Alfred Jereb (November 27, 1934 – August 19, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Alfred Jereb, 84, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Beaver Dam, Arizona. .He was a resident of Beaver Dam, Arizona for seven years and former resident of Lyman, Wyoming and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Jereb was born November 27, 1934 the son of John and Anna (Ruper) Jereb in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School with the class of 1954.

Mr. Jereb married Dana Jean Smith in Manila, Utah on July 14, 1962.

He was a United States Navy Veteran.

Mr. Jereb was employed at FMC for thirty-one years and retired as an operator in 1997.

His interests included hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Dana of Beaver Dam, Arizona, his son; Dan Jereb and wife Shilo of League City, Texas, his daughter; Jodi Levanger and husband Gill of Lyman, Wyoming, two brothers; Jack Jereb and wife Mary and Stanley Jereb and wife Joanie all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, his sister Ceila Young of Las Vegas, Nevada, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Alfred is preceded in death by his parents, several brothers and sisters.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted from 1 pm until 3 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 543 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.