Alfred John Onistio (March 22, 1943 – May 9, 2026)

Alfred John Onistio, 83, passed away on May 9, 2026 at his home in Rock Springs. He was born in Maser, Italy, on March 22, 1943. He was born to Adolfo and Amelia Onisto. At age 5 Alfred came to the United States of America.

He attended Catholic school in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock springs High School in 1961. Following graduation, he immediately joined the US army and served with pride from 1961-1964.

He married Linda Dernovich in 1965, together they had two children Jeanna and John Onisto. They later divorced.

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In 1979 Alfred found the love of his life Patty Nelson where they started the rest of their lives together.

Alfred was an entrepreneur; some of his career included owning several gas stations, Joe’s liquor, and Specialty Four Wheel Drive. Ending his time in the work force he retired from Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

Alfred enjoyed many things in life including hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, barbequing, woodworking, bocce ball and many other things. Al loved spending time with family and friends. He specifically enjoyed tending to his garden, taking great pride in growing his pumpkins and grapes.

Survivors include his life-long companion, Patty Nelson of Rock Springs; sister Ida Bessler of Powell; the brother he never had Ken Pirnar of Novato, California; daughter Jeanna Schreiner of Rock Springs; son John Onisto (Colleen) of Cheyenne; three grandsons, Tyler Schreiner (Lilian) of Rock Springs, Travis and Hunter Onisto both of Cheyenne; and several nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by both of his parents and one sister.

Al lived life to the fullest on his terms and was loved by so many.

Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday May 14th, 2026 at Fox Funeral home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held on hour prior to services.

Military Honors and interment will follow at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Luncheon will complete the service at the American Legion.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.