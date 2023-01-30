Alfred (Lamar) Greene (June 15, 1946 – January 27, 2023)

Alfred (Lamar) Greene was born in Ocala, Florida, to Ben and Reba Greene. He lived in St Petersburg, Florida from the age of 2 until he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1967. He graduated from Boca Ceiga High School and St Petersburg Jr College.

He met and married his wife Eileen Nearing in high school. They have two children Michelle Greene-Defa and husband Dermont Defa of Grantsville Utah, Michael Greene and wife Jamie and daughter Cheyenne of Tooele, Utah; grandson Joseph Greene and wife Brooke of Morriston, Fl; grandson Dylan Defa and wife to be Tayler Gibson of Grantsville, Utah.

Lamar served two tours in the USAF stationed at Lowry AFB Denver, Colorado twice, McChord AFB Tacoma, Washington and Naha AFB Okinawa.

After his time in the USAF, he went to work at The Henderson Molybdenum Mine in Colorado, where he worked underground as well as helped establish and teach the mine safety training program. He was also an active member of the Mine Rescue Team. He accepted a position in Safety Training with Tenneco Minerals (Solvay Minerals) Green River, Wyoming in 1980 and he retired from Solvay in 2006. Lamar and Eileen then moved back to the land of his youth in Levy County Florida.

Lamar was always a science guy that loved to teach and never met a stranger so quickly found a home with the Nature Coast Master Gardeners and Florida Master Naturalists. For many years he volunteered selflessly until Alzheimer’s impaired his ability to teach and mentor others early last year.

Lamar is survived by his wife of 56 years Eileen, daughter Michelle, son Mike, grandsons Joey Greene and Dylan Defa, granddaughter Cheyenne and friends and family too numerous to count. The family is beyond touched and grateful for the outpouring of love from family and friends, the care and support of the Ocala VA veterans program and to Haven Hospice of Cheifland, Fl.

An informal celebration of life will be held at our home on this Saturday, February 4, at 2 p.m.