Alfredo Amilcar Sagstume (October 10, 1962 – June 5, 2020)

Alfredo Amilcar Sagastume, 57, passed away June 5, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the last 15 years and a former resident of Los Angeles, Cali.

He was born on October 10, 1962 in Guatemala, the son of Rigoberto Sagastume and Domitila Lewin.

Alfredo attended school in Guatemala Rural Mixta.

He married Candida Acevedo on September 11, 1998 in Los Angeles, Cali., they were happily wed for 21 years.

Alfredo was a welder’s helper for 33 years.

Survivors include his wife Candida Sagastume of Rock Springs, Wyo.; son Luis Alfredo Sagastume of Rock Springs, Wyo.; daughter Brianna Sagastume of Rock Springs, Wyo.; father Rigoberto Sagastume of Guatemala; brothers Jorge, Orlando, and Rigoberto Jr. Sagastume all of Guatemala; and sister Faviola Sagastume also of Guatemala.

He was preceded in death by his mother Domitila Lewin.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com