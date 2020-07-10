Alice Ann Follett (December 30, 1941 – July 7, 2020)

GREEN RIVER — Alice Ann (Wheat) Follett, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in El Dorado, Kansas, where she lived out her final two years.

She was born on Tuesday, December 30, 1941 in a small town in South Dakota to Marjorie and William G. Wheat where her family owned a farm. Her family later moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where she was raised, and number four in birth order, with her 9 siblings.

She married David Emert Follett in Nov of 1958. Together they raised four children who then gave her 14 grandchildren and many more great grandchildren.

David and Alice moved their family to Green River, WY in the fall of 1976 where they remained until retirement age. They were active members of the United Methodist Church in Green River.

Alice will be greatly missed and remembered as a kind soul and a devoted wife and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Follett, parents, William and Marjorie (Wright) Wheat, sister, Ilah (Wheat) Vorhies, and her brother, George Wheat.

Alice is survived by her four children, David (Carol) Follett of El Dorado, KS, Debbie (Fred) Phillips of Green River, WY, Emert Follett of San Diego, CA, and Dawn (Geoff) Dean of Casper, WY, along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Harry (Carolyn) Wheat, Donald (Jane) Wheat, Mary Wheat, Marvin (Gayla) Wheat, David (Deb) Wheat, Vonda (Bob) Davey, and Lawrence (Graeme Goetz) Wheat and many, many nieces, nephews and greats.

There will be a memorial service for Alice in Green River when Covid-19 restrictions lift and weather permits travel. It will likely be in the Spring of next year, 2021.