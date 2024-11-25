Alice Kathleen Summers Anderson (June 23, 1949 – November 22, 2024)

Alice Kathleen Summers Anderson, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away November 22, 2024 at age 75 from complications caused by pneumonia. In life and death she was surrounded by her beloved husband and loving children. She faced death with the strength and fortitude of her Shoshone ancestors. Kathleen long looked forward to the reunion with her cherished mother, into whose embrace she was received with joy upon her passing.

Kathleen graced the world on June 23, 1949. She was born the baby of her family in the Idaho Falls Hospital. Her loving parents were Ephrum B. Summers and Ethel Louise Sessions Summers. Their family resided in Arco, Idaho, where she met and married David R. Anderson on December 16, 1967. She was from then on to be his eternal “Flame.”

Kathleen and David began their treasured family while living in Fort Eustis, Virginia, while Dave served in the military. Eventually, they relocated to Green River, Wyoming where they settled to raise their family for the next 40 years. During this busy time their family grew to include six children. Kathleen balanced motherhood while also serving in church callings, completing an associates degree and teaching many elementary school children to read. She was an articulate woman of intelligence and order who lent her talents to all she met.

Kathleen had great appreciation for well crafted items ranging from art, jewelry, dolls, and home decor. She made her home and the lives of those she loved beautiful. She was a seeker of adventure who swam with sharks, lept from airplanes, walked amidst the African wildlife and danced with wolves (the Green River High School drill team mascot). After a lifetime of genealogical research, she at last was able to become a proud member of the Uinta Shoshone Tribe from which her maternal great-grandmother descended. She took great joy in reconnecting with her heritage.

She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she worked in the Young Women, Relief Society, and Scouting Programs and eventually served faithfully in the Nairobi, Kenya Mission. She was a member of the Daughter of the Utah Pioneers and belonged to a book club.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Ephrum Summers, and siblings, Ethel Maxine Summers Carlson, Kenneth Lamar Summers, Doris Jean Summers Daniels and Dale Lynn Summers. She is survived by her husband, David Ronal Anderson, and her children, Michelle Kallas (Kevin), Michael Anderson (Karen), Melissa Wadsworth (Nathan), Deborah Campos (Benjamin), Jaime Wheeler (Bryce) and Scott Anderson (Trina) as well as 27 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Kathleen was a woman of refinement, dignity, strength and resilience. She was the recipient of a donated kidney which extended her life. She was ever grateful for the gift of time provided to her by her donor. In lieu of flowers please consider becoming an organ donor.