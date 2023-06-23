Alice Mae Jakeway (November 8, 1943 – June 21, 2023)

Alice Mae Jakeway, 80, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 plus years and former resident of Douglas, Wyoming and South Dakota.
She was born November 8, 1943 in Chamberlain, South Dakota; the daughter of Jacob Roghair and Grace Weaver.
Mrs. Jakeway attended schools in South Dakota and she was a 1961 graduate of Murdo High School. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mitchell, South Dakota.
She married Ronny Jakeway June 29, 1972 in Kadoka, South Dakota.
Survivors include her husband Ronny Jakeway of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Milton Jakeway and wife Kim of Anchorage, Alaska; three brothers, Jerry Roghair and wife; Lawrence Roghair and wife; Richard Roghair and wife; two sisters, Lois Ferris and Lorraine Stoel; one granddaughter, Ashley Jakeway; several cousins; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
