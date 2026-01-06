Alice Marie McKelvey (August 2, 1960 – December 12, 2025)

Alice Marie McKelvey, 65, of Green River, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2025, surrounded by her family. She fought a hard battle with cancer for many years until her last breath here on earth. She was our forever hero, our spunky, wild, courageous, selfless, thoughtful momma that will be missed until we meet her in heaven.

Born on August 2, 1960, in Santa Monica, California, to Robert John McKelvey and Margaret Josephine Bonprezzi McKelvey.

Our mother spent most of her life as a truck driver, working in the oil field industry with a variety of companies. Working in a man’s world in the oil field industry she fit right in and pulled her weight as an employee and made many lifelong friends along the way. She was a motorcycle enthusiast and if you couldn’t find her, she was probably on her Harley somewhere taking a ride, at family’s or a friend’s house or camping. She loved the outdoors. Our mother’s laughter, her way with words and her bright blue eyes were her trademark. When she came into the room, she would fill it with love and a lot of cussing, the life of the party, everyone that knew her loved her. She was a generous soul, always cooking for someone or taking care of others before herself.

She is survived by her 5 children, 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Her children: Jennifer Salazar (Andrew), Chevy Eaton (Jesse), Denver Eaton, Nancy Hofstad (Tyler) and April Eaton. Grandchildren: Anthony Diaz (Madison), Jesse Diaz (Raegan), Nicholas Diaz (Destiny), Mariah Salazar, Santino Salazar, Zoey Eaton, Sophia Eaton, Kaidence McQuillan, Kaison McQuillan, Payton Eaton, Audrey Eaton, California Eaton, Bryan Eaton, Chevy Eaton, Kaleb Stephens, Baliegh Stephens and Kooper Stephens. Her siblings: Barbara McKelvey, Fred McKelvey (DeDee) and Mary Brunais and her sister in-law Deanna McKelvey. Great Uncle: James McKelvey, several nephews and nieces whom she loved like her children and many cousins. All our family will miss you greatly. Until we meet you in heaven.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Robert and Margaret McKelvey, her brother Robert McKelvey, her brother Charles McKelvey, her granddaughter Larissa Salazar, great granddaughter Jo Diaz, her best friend Terry Garvin and their dog Yeti.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.