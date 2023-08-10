Alice P. Honeycutt (October 12, 1937 – August 1, 2023)

Alice P. Honeycutt, 85, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for many years and former resident of Idaho.

She was born October 12, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho; the daughter of Christopher C. Robinson and Ella A. Schmierer.

Mrs. Honeycutt attended schools in Pocatello and was a 1956 graduate of Pocatello High School.

She was self-employed as a house keeper for many years.

Mrs. Honeycutt enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, drawing, painting, sewing, rock hunting, picnicking, and spending time in the great outdoors. She also enjoyed taking classes at Western Wyoming Community College.

Survivors include one son, Matthew Honeycutt of Tucson, Arizona; one daughter Tina Marshall and husband Steve of Craig, Colorado; one sister, Birdie Peterson of Shelly, Idaho; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Christopher Robinson, Thomas Robinson; one sister, Dorothy Erickson; and one daughter, Sherry Finch.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Centennial Park, 1722 Emigrant Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com