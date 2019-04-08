Alicia Bernadette Guerra (September 24, 1978 – April 5, 2019)

GREEN RIVER– Alicia Bernadette Guerra, 40, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Ms. Guerra was born on September 24, 1978 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Eleuterio Guerra and Marion Lukich Guerra.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and Green River and was a graduate of the Green River High School with the class of 1997. She earned an Associate’s Degree in Business from Western Wyoming Community College.

Ms. Guerra was formerly employed at First Bank North Side and Wells Fargo. She also worked at Coyote Creek as a Bartender.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Ms. Guerra was a people person, having never met a stranger. Her interests included, fishing, hunting, camping, waiting tables and bartending. She also was a first-time successful deer hunter in 2018.



Survivors include her mother, Marion Guerra of Green River, Wyoming, fiancé and the love of her life, Jermey Maestas of Green River, Wyoming, three brothers, Jeff Oneida of Green River, Wyoming, Curtis Oneida and wife Vicki of Salt Lake City, Utah and Marion Oneida and wife Cindy of Twin Falls, Idaho.



She was preceded in death by her father, Eleuterio Guerra one sister, Dee Dee Oneida Pierce, two brothers, Owen Oneida and Henry Michael Oneida and one niece Lele Oneida, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.



Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 pm Thursday at the church. Graveside Service and Entombment will be in the Riverview Cemetery Columbarium



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

