Alina Cornman (March 21, 1979 – November 23, 2023)

Alina Cornman died in her home on the night of Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2023, with her husband Michael, and daughter Sadie. She had long since battled with medical issues for the past three years, and is suffering no more.

She loved doing arts and crafts, spending time with her family, and making memories with her grandson Devon. She made such a big impact with the community working at loaf and jug, and just being a smiling face to everyone she met.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for her at a later date by the family.