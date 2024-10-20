Alina “Jeanette” Styles (March 9, 1959 – October 14, 2024)

Alina “Jeanette” Styles, 65, passed away Monday, October 14, 2024, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 47 years and former resident of Fort Bragg, California.

She was born March 9, 1959, in Fort Bragg, California; the daughter of Elmer Harju and Hazel Johnson.

Jeanette attended schools in Fort Bragg, California and was a 1977 graduate of Fort Bragg High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married the love of her life William Lee Styles, August 29, 1981, at Russian Gulch in Mendocino, California.

Jeanette worked for Tata Chemicals in accounts payable for the past 20 years.

Jeanette enjoyed being a master gardener. She also enjoyed doll making, crocheting, cross stitching, cooking and decorating. She loved spending time together with family and friends and planning special events to bring them all together. She broke the mold in being the best wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jeanette was the glue that held her family together. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband William Lee Styles of Rock Springs; four sons, Willie Styles of Rock Springs, Sam Styles and wife Laura of Broomfield, Colorado, Erik Styles and fiancé Jesica Gomez of Rock Springs, and Adam Styles of Las Vegas, Nevada; two daughters, Tia Styles of Green River, and Kayla Styles of Grand Junction, Colorado; one brother, Frank Harju of Fort Bragg, California; four sisters, Julie Rayburn of Missouri, Jewelle Mello and husband Pete of Fort Bragg, California, Kristine Harju of Gresham, Oregon, and Carla Harju of Fort Bragg, California; seven grandchildren, Kaylyn Bieber, Brook Banderob, Quincy Styles, Hayden Styles, Upton Styles, Watson Styles, and Nikolas Styles; one great-grandson, Benicio Weiss; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Hazel Harju.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Jeanette’s memory to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 644 Broadway Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935. Graveside services and interment will be at Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.