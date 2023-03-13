All-Conference Basketball Awards Announced

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 4A basketball season came to an end last weekend with numerous players from Green River High School and Rock Springs High School included in this year’s All-Conference selections.
The Green River Lady Wolves were the only local 4A team to make the state tournament. Green River lost in the opening round to Kelly Walsh and were knocked out of the consolation bracket against Sheridan.
Check below for the All-Conference awards in Sweetwater County:
4A All-Conference Boys:
Theran Archibald – Green River
David DeBoer — Rock Springs
Dalton Thomas — Rock Springs
4A 2nd Team All-Conference Boys:
Kason Ivie – Green River
Caleb Lake — Green River
Trenton Butcher — Rock Springs
4A Honorable Mention All-Conference Boys:
Xander Lindsey — Green River
Chris Wilson — Green River
Kael Anderson — Rock Springs
Je’von Newman — Rock Springs
Co-Defensive Player of the Year:
Luke Talich (Cody) and Trenton Butcher (Rock Springs)
4A All-Conference Girls:
Jayla Braden – Green River
Ella Stanton – Green River
Emma Asay – Rock Springs
Ella Brewster — Rock Springs
4A 2nd Team All-Conference Girls:
Addison Demaret – Green River
Isabel Vasco — Green River
Ashley Anderson — Rock Springs
Kassidi Webb — Rock Springs
4A Honorable Mention All-Conference Girls:
Sydnee Harris — Rock Springs