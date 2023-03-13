All-Conference Basketball Awards Announced

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 4A basketball season came to an end last weekend with numerous players from Green River High School and Rock Springs High School included in this year’s All-Conference selections.

The Green River Lady Wolves were the only local 4A team to make the state tournament. Green River lost in the opening round to Kelly Walsh and were knocked out of the consolation bracket against Sheridan.

Check below for the All-Conference awards in Sweetwater County:

4A All-Conference Boys:

Theran Archibald – Green River

David DeBoer — Rock Springs

Dalton Thomas — Rock Springs

4A 2nd Team All-Conference Boys:

Kason Ivie – Green River

Caleb Lake — Green River

Trenton Butcher — Rock Springs

4A Honorable Mention All-Conference Boys:

Xander Lindsey — Green River

Chris Wilson — Green River

Kael Anderson — Rock Springs

Je’von Newman — Rock Springs

Co-Defensive Player of the Year:

Luke Talich (Cody) and Trenton Butcher (Rock Springs)

4A All-Conference Girls:

Jayla Braden – Green River

Ella Stanton – Green River

Emma Asay – Rock Springs

Ella Brewster — Rock Springs

4A 2nd Team All-Conference Girls:

Addison Demaret – Green River

Isabel Vasco — Green River

Ashley Anderson — Rock Springs

Kassidi Webb — Rock Springs

4A Honorable Mention All-Conference Girls:

Sydnee Harris — Rock Springs