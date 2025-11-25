All-Conference Football Honors Announced for Green River, Rock Springs Standouts

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 3A and 4A all-conference football selections were released Monday, with players from Green River High School and Rock Springs High School earning recognition from coaches across the state. The honors, voted on in accordance with conference bylaws, highlight a strong showing from both Sweetwater County programs.

Green River Places Five on 3A West All-Conference

Green River’s postseason awards reflect a season of significant growth and key individual performances. Quarterback Maddux Hintz earned a spot on the 3A West All-Conference team after leading one of the top passing offenses in the classification. He was joined by wide receiver Daxton Taylor, who capped a record-setting career by earning all-conference honors at his position.

Up front, offensive lineman Ethan Morrell was selected for his work anchoring the Wolves’ protection and run game. Defensively, linebacker Jake Stanton earned all-conference recognition after his breakout season. Rounding out the group was specialist Braxton Doak, who was honored for his contributions in the kicking game.

Rock Springs Lands Multiple Selections in 4A West

Rock Springs placed several Tigers across the 4A West all-conference teams, a grouping made up of the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th-place finishers in Class 4A rather than a traditional East-West format. The Tigers were highlighted by multiple first-team selections, including running back Boston James, who also earned first-team honors as an at-large defender for his two-way production. Defensive lineman Jernee Padilla, linebacker Kaleb Praytor, and defensive back Cammeron Blake joined him on the first team, each anchoring key areas of the Tigers’ lineup.

Second-team recognition went to Declan Henderson at tight end, Brandon Dale and Ridge Elkins on the offensive line, Kaleb Prayton at running back, Boston James at linebacker, and Santiago Cruz at defensive back.

Several Tigers also earned honorable mention in the 4A West. Rock Springs’ honorable mention selections included wide receivers Jordyn Rodriguez and Karsten Shassetz; offensive linemen Hezekiah Purvis and Cooper Rubich; quarterback and punter Kason Kahill; running back Jernee Padilla; defensive linemen Karsten Shassetz and Declan Henderson; linebacker Carter Gard; defensive backs Jordyn Rodriguez, Ben Fowler, and Santiago Cruz; return specialists Cammeron Blake and Santiago Cruz; and kicking specialist Carter Price.

