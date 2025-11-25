All-Conference Football Honors Announced for Green River, Rock Springs Standouts

Ethan Morrell. SweetwaterNOW photo by Adrienne Hintz

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 3A and 4A all-conference football selections were released Monday, with players from Green River High School and Rock Springs High School earning recognition from coaches across the state. The honors, voted on in accordance with conference bylaws, highlight a strong showing from both Sweetwater County programs.

Green River Places Five on 3A West All-Conference

Green River’s postseason awards reflect a season of significant growth and key individual performances. Quarterback Maddux Hintz earned a spot on the 3A West All-Conference team after leading one of the top passing offenses in the classification. He was joined by wide receiver Daxton Taylor, who capped a record-setting career by earning all-conference honors at his position.

Up front, offensive lineman Ethan Morrell was selected for his work anchoring the Wolves’ protection and run game. Defensively, linebacker Jake Stanton earned all-conference recognition after his breakout season. Rounding out the group was specialist Braxton Doak, who was honored for his contributions in the kicking game.

Rock Springs Lands Multiple Selections in 4A West

Rock Springs placed several Tigers across the 4A West all-conference teams, a grouping made up of the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th-place finishers in Class 4A rather than a traditional East-West format. The Tigers were highlighted by multiple first-team selections, including running back Boston James, who also earned first-team honors as an at-large defender for his two-way production. Defensive lineman Jernee Padilla, linebacker Kaleb Praytor, and defensive back Cammeron Blake joined him on the first team, each anchoring key areas of the Tigers’ lineup.

Second-team recognition went to Declan Henderson at tight end, Brandon Dale and Ridge Elkins on the offensive line, Kaleb Prayton at running back, Boston James at linebacker, and Santiago Cruz at defensive back.

Several Tigers also earned honorable mention in the 4A West. Rock Springs’ honorable mention selections included wide receivers Jordyn Rodriguez and Karsten Shassetz; offensive linemen Hezekiah Purvis and Cooper Rubich; quarterback and punter Kason Kahill; running back Jernee Padilla; defensive linemen Karsten Shassetz and Declan Henderson; linebacker Carter Gard; defensive backs Jordyn Rodriguez, Ben Fowler, and Santiago Cruz; return specialists Cammeron Blake and Santiago Cruz; and kicking specialist Carter Price.

To see who made all-conference for Farson-Eden, click here.

Class 3A – Green River Wolves (West All-Conference)

Quarterback:
• Maddux Hintz – Green River

Wide Receiver:
• Daxton Taylor – Green River

Offensive Lineman:
• Ethan Morrell – Green River

Linebacker:
• Jake Stanton – Green River

Specialist:
• Braxton Doak – Green River

Class 4A – Rock Springs Tigers (West All-Conference)

(4A West consists of the teams finishing 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th in 4A standings.)

Quarterback:
• Honorable Mention – Kason Kahill

Running Backs:
• 1st Team – Boston James
• 2nd Team – Kaleb Prayton
• Honorable Mention – Jernee Padilla

Tight End:
• 2nd Team – Declan Henderson

Wide Receivers:
• Honorable Mention – Jordyn Rodriguez
• Honorable Mention – Karsten Shassetz

Offensive Linemen:
• 2nd Team – Brandon Dale
• 2nd Team – Ridge Elkins
• Honorable Mention – Hezekiah Purvis
• Honorable Mention – Cooper Rubich

At-Large Defense:
• 1st Team – Boston James

Defensive Linemen:
• 1st Team – Jernee Padilla
• Honorable Mention – Karsten Shassetz
• Honorable Mention – Declan Henderson

Linebackers:
• 1st Team – Kaleb Praytor
• 2nd Team – Boston James
• Honorable Mention – Carter Gard

Defensive Backs:
• 1st Team – Cammeron Blake
• 2nd Team – Santiago Cruz
• Honorable Mention – Jordyn Rodriguez
• Honorable Mention – Ben Fowler

Return Specialists:
• Honorable Mention – Cammeron Blake
• Honorable Mention – Santiago Cruz

Punter:
• Honorable Mention – Kason Kahill

Kicking Specialists:
• Honorable Mention – Carter Price

