All Out Ball Out Basketball Tournament Tips Off This Weekend

GREEN RIVER – The “All Out Ball Out” local basketball tournament hosted by the Jr. Cowboys and Cowgirls has a boys’ and a girls’ division tips off this Friday and Saturday with three events.

There are teams for the third grade up to the eighth grade and they play in five separate gyms around Green River. The five gyms are Monroe, Truman, Lincoln, and both the main and auxiliary gyms at GRHS.

It costs five dollars each day to get in but kids five and under enter for free. The action Friday starts at 4 p.m. and the teams will compete within their pools to determine the bracket for Saturday. There is also a three-point contest Friday at 9:15 p.m. in the GRHS main gym. The games Saturday start at 8 a.m.

All participating players receive a tournament T-shirt and teams that win first, second, or third place will receive a medal. Sign-ups have already passed at this time.