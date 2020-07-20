All West Communications Announces Major Upgrades to Broadband Network

In order to provide customers in Rock Springs and Green River with the best internet experience possible, All West Communications is continuing to make upgrades to its broadband network in the area.

These upgrades represent a significant investment in the future of these communities, both in terms of quality of life and economic opportunities.

“We’re right on track with our plans to upgrade our entire network infrastructure in Rock Springs and Green River, we have a variety of projects going, and while our customers may not be familiar with the technology and equipment involved, they will appreciate the end result — a better broadband and streaming TV experience.” Matthew Weller, President of All West Communications





The network projects were selected to enhance internet stability and performance.

They include:

Replacing all equipment in the headend during the last 2 ½ years.

Replacing all active electronics in the field, which allows for greater upstream bandwidth.

Doubling the number of nodes, which decreases the number of customers per node, improves bandwidth and provides faster connectivity.

Upgrading the entire power plant and batteries to ensure less downtime due to power events.

Adding 20 additional power supplies for additional stability.

Increasing backbone capacity to Rock Springs and Green River by 12x.

To complete this and other work, All West Communications has doubled the size of its construction crew and has one crew based in Wyoming.

Weller said, “Just as technology never stops evolving, we’ll never stop improving our network. All West Communications is deeply committed to providing the best internet service to our customers. These connections are essential to virtually every aspect of life, from work to education to entertainment. That’s never been more evident than during the pandemic.”

In addition to equipment upgrades, All West Communications is also investing heavily in customer service training, updating processes to better serve customers, and restructuring its technical support teams to increase efficiencies and improve customer response times.