All West Communications Donates $3,000 to Food Bank of Sweetwater County

KAMAS, Utah — For the second year in a row, All West Communications has partnered with CoBank to double much-needed funds for local food banks. This year, the following food banks will receive a combined donation of more than $7000:

Community Action Services, Kamas, Utah

Community Action Services, Coalville, Utah

Christian Center of Park City, Park City, Utah

Lord’s Storehouse, Evanston, Wyoming

Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs, Wyoming

Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Green River, Wyoming

As part of All West’s Community Connections initiative, they have chosen to provide funds to local food banks for the last several years as a way to give back to the communities they serve. All West hopes the matched donations this year will go a long way in stocking shelves—and provide food to those at-risk, especially children who may typically receive meals at a school but no longer have this option due to COVID-19.

CoBank’s Sharing Success program doubles its customers’ contributions to the charitable organizations and causes they care about most. Since the program was established in 2012, CoBank and its customers have contributed more than $44 million to groups such as volunteer fire departments, local schools, and

hunger relief programs.

All West typically holds a food drive in November and provides non-perishable items and a monetary donation to the food banks in time for the holiday season. However, given the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on many families’ ability to put food on the table, All West decided to provide food banks with funds early.

“Although we have not been able to conduct a food drive, we saw no reason to delay the monetary donation—and our CoBank partner was very quick to respond to the call for matching funds,” said Matt Weller, All West President. “Food banks throughout our area are calling for support. We are proud to lend a hand during this unprecedented time.”

Pete Stoughton, Director of Programs at the Christian Center of Park City, had this to say about All West’s support, “We are SO grateful for this gift! This will allow us to purchase a week’s worth of fresh produce to supplement the dry goods, dairy, and bakery items in our pantry. We value the ability to offer fresh produce to our pantry guests in addition to staple items.”

There is no question that supporting food banks is vital to a community’s health and well-being. Giving even a small monetary donation to your local food bank can go a long way in helping those in need. For example, the Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s website states that every dollar given is equivalent to four meals. And while non-perishable items are still being accepted, donating money has a greater impact thanks to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s purchasing power and partnership with the Food Bank of the Rockies. The Lord’s Storehouse in Evanston provided more than 52,000 meals in 2019, and there is no doubt that the need will be even higher this year. And Community Actions Services serves more than 40 families each week in Kamas and Coalville.

All West is hopeful they will be able to conduct a food drive later this year, but that will depend on the coronavirus spread.