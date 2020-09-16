All West Communications’ TV Service Isn’t Completely Going Away – JUST CHANGING!

All West Communications has long offered traditional (cable) TV and recently added a streaming TV option called All West.tv.

We believe in providing the latest technology to keep our customers connected to what matters most—like staying in touch with friends and family, working or studying from home, enjoying a favorite show or movie, or catching up on the news.

We understand the need for fast, reliable internet and quality entertainment services and are committed to providing both.

WHAT IS CHANGING FOR ALL WEST TRADITIONAL TV CUSTOMERS AND WHY?

The TV landscape is changing, so All West is changing with it. TV viewing has gone from needing an antenna—to a set-top box—and now streaming or smart devices and the internet are required. Each evolution has created change and something new to learn. These changes have also brought an improved TV experience through more features, more control, and enhanced picture quality.

To provide our customers with the best TV has to offer, we will discontinue our traditional TV service on November 1, 2020, and exclusively offer our streaming TV service —All West.tv. While this was a hard decision to make, we believe it is the right decision for several reasons:

We realize how important a stable internet connection is. Our traditional TV and internet are powered by the same network. Having both systems on the same network is limiting our ability to provide an improved internet and TV experience. The traditional TV platform is quickly becoming outdated, and it is getting harder to maintain and improve the system. We want to provide the best TV experience and give customers the entertainment option they desire. We believe All West.tv will meet those needs.

HOW WILL ALL WEST.tv PROVIDE AN IMPROVED TV EXPERIENCE?

All West.tv’s streaming platform—powered by All West internet—delivers several features that traditional TV just can’t provide. All West.tv includes an easy-to-use guide and all the channels you are accustomed to PLUS a growing library of on-demand shows and movies. You can restart, pause, fast forward and rewind live TV. The replay feature gives you access to shows up to three days after they air. All West.tv allows you to set up personal profiles, parental controls and watch on various devices—at home or “on-the-go”.

WHAT ACTIONS DO I NEED TO TAKE AS AN ALL WEST TRADITIONAL TV CUSTOMER?

No action is required if you do not wish to switch to All West’s streaming TV service. Traditional TV will begin to be turned off on November 1, and you will see the change reflected on your December bill. If you would like to make the switch, please contact our customer service team at (877) 265-5091. They will be happy to walk you through the process and get you set-up.

All West is here to help you every step of the way. Our local customer service representatives and technicians are well versed in the TV transition and All West.tv. They are ready to help answer any questions. Our customer service team can be reached via:

• Email: help@allwest.com

• Chat on our website: www.allwest.com

• Phone: (877) 265-5091

For more information, you can also go to www.allwest.com/tv-made-easy .

Directly contacting us is the best way to get the right answers. We’re just a click or call away!