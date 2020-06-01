All West Communications Views Broadband as Key to Expanding Opportunities

All West Communications is currently expanding its broadband network in the communities of Rock Springs and Green River, and this investment will enable residents to take full advantage of the growing number of online opportunities.

Matthew Weller, President of All West Communications, said, “Now more than ever, people count on fast and reliable broadband service to connect them to vital resources.

Our company is committed to providing Rock Springs and Green River with game-changing broadband so individuals and businesses are able to thrive.”





Broadband Enhances Work, Education, Communication and Entertainment

Weller shared a few examples of the many benefits of broadband:

“Small businesses can improve their efficiency with high-speed internet and Hosted VoIP solutions. Employees can effectively work from home. Students can participate in online courses and access a world of information. Families and friends can keep in better touch with each other. Health care providers and patients can use telehealth services for virtual appointments.”

In addition to increasing the options for working, learning, and communicating, broadband also connects people to a broad spectrum of entertainment services. Traditional cable TV packages are increasingly being replaced by over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, which offer live local news, weather, and sports along with current and past TV shows and vast libraries of original content and movies. Other entertainment options made possible by broadband include videos on social media, online gaming, podcasts, and music.

“It’s important to note that robust broadband is essential in order to maximize the benefits of all these resources. That’s why All West is investing in our Rock Springs and Green River networks. We’re able to deliver the speed and reliability needed for the best online experiences, from streaming without buffering to smooth video conferences,” noted Weller.

With All West, Customer Service is Never Far Away

Customers of All West Communications have access to more than just advanced broadband technology. They also have access to real people for answers and support.

Weller said, “Our All West office in Rock Springs is staffed with people who live in the Rock Springs and Green River communities, so you’ll always have a friendly neighbor to talk with in-person during business hours. When you call for help, day or night, you’ll reach one of our U.S.-based team members. We’re also happy to provide technical support and customer service online — through our chat function at www.allwest.com, email at help@allwest.com or Facebook Messenger — and a real person will respond to you. All West is not like the larger broadband companies with overseas call centers and limited (if any) local offices. We’re right here for you, however and whenever you need us.”

For the latest Rock Springs and Green River updates:

visit allwest.com/working-for-you. Or call (866) 255-9378.