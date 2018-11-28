All West Communications Works to Fill Local Food Banks’ Shelves

KAMAS, Utah– All West Communications held their annual food drive in all four of their offices—Kamas and Coalville, Utah, and Evanston and Rock Springs, Wyoming—from November 1 to November 16.

Customers and employees were asked to contribute canned goods to help fill local food banks’ shelves and customers who contributed were entered into a drawing for a free month of service.

All West delivered the donated goods and provided each of the local food banks with a $500 check. The recipents were:

Community Action Services, Kamas, Utah

Community Action Services, Coalvile, Utah

The Lord’s Storehouse, Evanston, Wyoming

Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs, Wyoming

Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Green River, Wyoming

More than 325 Pounds of Food Donated

Community and employee donations amounted to more than 325 pounds of canned soups, sauces, beans and vegetables, pasta, tuna, peanut butter and more.

All West is happy to contribute to these food banks as they are a vital part of the community. And while food banks are in need all year long, there is an increased need in the winter due to seasonal work ending and families needing to shift spending to heating expenses.

That is the main reason All West chose to hold their food drive during November—and because November starts the holiday season and the season of giving.

It is a natural tie-in to people’s generosity during this time and easy for families to add a few more items to their holiday food shopping list that they can donate.



About the Food Banks

And to share what a great need there is for these food banks:

The Lord’s Storehouse in Evanston, Wyoming, which has existed for more than thirty years, has provided more than 100,000 meals so far this year and the need continues to grow.

The Food Bank of Sweetwater County distributes approximately 60 pounds of food per month, per household and serves more than 300 families in Rock Springs and 100 families in Green River each month.

Community Action Services, based in Provo, Utah, distributed nearly 5 million pounds of food throughout Utah, Wasatch and Summit counties in 2017.

We would like to thank everyone who donated to the All West Community Connections’ Food Drive; we couldn’t have done it without you.