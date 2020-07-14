Allan J. Christain (February 9, 1948 – July 12, 2020)

Allan J. Christain, 72, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 45 years and former resident of Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on February 9, 1948, the son of Donald Christain and Alice Bertagnolli Christain.

Mr. Christain attended schools in Louisville, Kentucky and was a 1967 graduate of the Trinity High School. He obtained his Bachelor of Art Degree from Western Kentucky University in 1971.

He married Linda “Joy” Summersgill in Bloomington, Indiana on May 15, 1971.

Mr. Christain was employed by FMC as a Purchasing agent for 36 years. He retired on April 30, 2013.

He was a family man and truly enjoyed being with his family especially his grandchildren. He loved watching and tracking airplanes. His yard was his pride and joy and he loved spending time at home.

Survivors include his wife Joy Christain of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Carrie Christain Williams and husband Rick Williams and Lori Christain Butcher and husband Kyle all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister Donna Picou of Westcliffe, Colorado; five grandchildren Emmalee Williams, Natalee Williams, Maci Moeller, Ashlynn Butcher and Trenten Butcher, several cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfonse and Mary Bertagnolli and his parents.

The family of Allan Christain respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Trinity High School, 4011 Shellbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207 or Trinityrocks.com

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted 10 am Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Anyone wishing to attend the Celebrations of Life must wear a mask and social distance. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.