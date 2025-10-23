Alleged Failure to Register as Sex Offender Nets Felony Charge for Granger Man

ROCK SPRINGS — A Granger man is being held on a $35,000 cash or surety bond after allegedly not registering as a sex offender.

Cheyenne Trace Swett, 34, of Granger, faces a charge of felony failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor prohibited access to school facilities by an adult sex offender. The felony carries a potential maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $1,000 fine while the misdemeanor carries a jail sentence of up to six months and a fine of $750.

According to court documents, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified that Swett was allegedly not complying with a sex offender registration requirements. Swett was previously convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor Oct. 16, 2012 in Sweetwater County and was required to be a registered sex offender. Court documents state Swett is a category H offender and was required to report to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in person every six months. The sheriff’s office was informed Swett was living at an address in Green River but allegedly did not update his address from his previous residence in Granger. Surveillance on Swett further collaborated with the claim that Swett was living in Green River.

During the investigation into if Swett had failed to register a change in residence, the address he allegedly lived at was also discovered to be 421 feet from the Green River High School property line.

According to court documents, Swett was aware of the requirements to notify a change in address, citing a registration checklist he signed May 30, which included lines informing a registrant that any change in employment, school attendance or residence would need to be reported to the sheriff’s office within three working days and may result in felony prosecution.