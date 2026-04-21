Alleged SLC Murderers Held at Detention Center

Carlos Samuel Chee, 23, of Amarillo, Texas, and Chino Montana Aguilar, 21, of Clovis, New Mexico, are being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center and accused of first-degree murder in Salt Lake City. Detention center images.

ROCK SPRINGS — Two alleged murderers are being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center after peacefully surrendering to deputies Monday.

Chino Montana Aguilar, 21, of Clovis, New Mexico, and Carlos Samuel Chee, 23, of Amarillo, Texas, were detained on Interstate 80 in the eastbound lane near mile marker 83 and the La Barge Interchange west of Green River.

Jason Mower, the public information officer for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, said the sheriff’s office received an Attempt to Locate call for the two from Salt Lake City authorities and were told they were traveling in a gold 2013 Toyota Camry with Texas license plates. Mower said deputies located the pair and conducted a traffic stop at about 10:50 a.m. The two were detained without incident and were later questioned by detectives from Salt Lake City. They were later charged with first-degree murder in Utah. Mower said he isn’t aware of the duo facing charges in Wyoming.

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“From our perspective, given the gravity of the situation as alleged, we’re just grateful they surrendered peacefully,” Mower wrote in an email to SweetwaterNOW.

According ABC4.com, Aguilar and Chee are alleged to have shot and killed Christian Lee at the Springhill Suites hotel near 600 S and 300 W in Salt Lake City Monday morning at about 6:37 a.m.