Alleged Vehicular Homicide Suspect Involved in Dewar Drive Crash Today

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man remains in custody tonight after drifting off the road and crashing into a home on Dewar Drive this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:17 p.m. when officers with the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a report of the accident. The report stated that a truck owned by Intermountain Electric was traveling east on Dewar Drive when the vehicle left the south side of the roadway, crashing into a home in the 500 block of Dewar Drive.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash. However, there was significant damage to the home and truck.

The driver has been identified as Nicholas Sheridan. Sheridan was treated for minor injuries at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and then immediately placed under arrest for a third offense of driving while under the influence and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.

Nicholas Sheridan. Booking date: 5-31-19

Sheridan was also issued additional citations for sniffing glue and similar toxic vapors, and not wearing a seatbelt. Sheridan also has an active warrant for his arrest issued out of Laramie County for vehicular homicide.

A preliminary hearing for the charges against Sheridan has not been set. All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.